Fredericksburg Crime Report: Burglaries and Arrests

Three suspects broke into Tobaccoville on Lafayette Boulevard on September 21, stealing merchandise. The suspects were described as wearing all black with hoods up and ski masks.

Other notable incidents include vandalism of vehicles on Caroline and Charlotte Streets, and vehicle tampering on Saunders Drive. In these cases, vehicles were either keyed, had windows broken, or were rummaged through.

Several arrests were made, including a 40-year-old Stafford man for shoplifting, a 25-year-old Fredericksburg woman for credit card theft and possession of controlled substances, and an 18-year-old Fredericksburg man for assaulting a police officer.

Additional arrests involved charges of driving under the influence, public intoxication, and trespassing. The police urge anyone with information to contact them.

Here’s the full press release:

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

800 block Caroline Street, 8/22, A person reported that their vehicle was keyed.

100 block Charlotte Street, 9/19, A person reported that their back window was broken and their rear passenger side dented. Vehicle Tampering:

1400 block Saunders Drive, 9/17, A person reported two suspects were rummaging through their vehicle. The suspects were described as two Black males wearing black with jeans and carrying black bags. Burglary/Breaking and Entering:

Tobaccoville, 2012 Lafayette Boulevard, 9/21, An employee reported that three suspects broke into their store and stole merchandise. The suspects were described to be wearing all black with their hoods up and ski-masks on. Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

1200 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 9/18, A person reported construction tools were stolen from their unlocked vehicle.

400 block Wallace Street, 9/20, A person reported that their wallet was stolen from their unlocked vehicle. Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts/Accessories:

2300 block Plank Road, 9/10, A person reported that their license plate was stolen. Larceny – All Other Larceny:

Hobby Lobby, 1360 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 9/20, A person reported that their wallet was stolen. Arrests:

Morales, James Daniel, 40, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200. Shelton, Summer-Breeze Storm, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of credit card theft. Shelton, Summer-Breeze Storm, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I,II controlled substance. Argueta, Karla Alejandra, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200. Jackson, Teja Lashawn, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200. Foster, Rhiannon Lee, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200. Millender, Trevonte Jacarvis, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery – police officer. Minor, Aleksandr Ernest, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, 1st. Kincaid, Lexus Lee, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.

Chin Aleong, Bernard J., 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery – family member. Mixon, Bailey Lynn, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, 1st. Summers, Destiny Valerie, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of consuming marijuana in public. Howard, Heather Kristen, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200. Sanchez, Edgar Martin, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public. Stone, Steven Leroy, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public. Webster, Vincent Reginald, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of making, selling, possessing, giving control substance or imitation. Plati, Jessica Lyn, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text “FPDtip,” plus your tip to 847-411.

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