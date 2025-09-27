2 False Alarms Trigger Stafford Schools Lockdown—How Did It Affect Your Family?

STAFFORD, Va. – Two Stafford County schools were locked down over the past week after false alarms triggered emergency systems.

At Mountain View High School and Margaret Brent Elementary on September 19, an alarm set off a precautionary lockdown before deputies confirmed there was no threat. Five days later, Stafford High School went into lockdown twice in one morning after faulty wiring caused its system to activate.

In a statement to families, Superintendent Daniel W. Smith said one incident was caused by a staff member accidentally triggering the system during training. At the same time, the other was linked to a wiring issue. He emphasized that students and staff responded as they practiced during drills and that law enforcement confirmed there were never any verified threats.

Smith also cautioned against false rumors circulating on social media, reminding families that official updates will come directly from Stafford Schools and law enforcement. He noted that during any lockdown, parents are not permitted to enter or pick up students until the lockdown is lifted, a procedure designed to keep everyone safe.

Now we want to hear from you. Were you or your family at one of the affected schools? Did you get caught in traffic or wait at a pickup site? How did the experience affect your student or your peace of mind? Share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this article.