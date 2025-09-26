New elementary school coming to Potomac Shores by 2027

DUMFRIES, Va. – Prince William County Public Schools just broke ground on a new elementary school in the Potomac Shores area, aiming to open its doors by fall 2027.

The ceremonial event brought together local leaders, including PWCS Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade, members of the School Board, and county officials, to celebrate the start of construction. The school—temporarily referred to as “Potomac Shores” Elementary—will receive its official name later, following a recommendation from the School Naming Committee.

The future school is designed for about 1,000 children in kindergarten through fifth grade and will help relieve overcrowding at nearby schools. It’ll feature classrooms, a gym, STEAM and art rooms, a media center, and even rooftop solar panels to help power the building.

A student orchestra from Potomac Shores Middle School opened the event with a performance, setting a celebratory tone.

The school is being built by HESS Construction and designed by Architecture, Inc. PWCS project manager Anthony Greathouse is overseeing the build.

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