Stafford Board Responds After Unicorn Protester Warned, AG Says Parents’ Voices Must Be Heard

STAFFORD, Va. – A Stafford County parent who wore a unicorn suit to School Board meetings has been warned about his conduct, even as the U.S. Attorney General issued a memo affirming parents’ rights to speak at public meetings.

On Sept. 10, 2025, Board Member Maureen Siegmund sent a letter to Shamgar Connors, a former teacher with a son in county schools. The letter cited his conduct at the Aug. 27 and Sept. 9 meetings, where he crawled on all fours, mimicked animal behavior, and used stuffed unicorns as props during public comment. Siegmund wrote that while free speech is protected, speakers must maintain decorum, noting that disruptive behavior could result in his removal from future meetings.

Connors says his costumes are satire aimed at school nondiscrimination policies, which he argues permit disruptive “furry” behavior, where students are allowed to dress as animals, and enable bathroom use based on gender identity. He says he feels invested as a parent and uncle to students in Stafford schools. “All they have to do is fix the policy… make sure it says you have to use your bathroom based on your sex assigned at birth,” Connors said in an interview.

Stafford County Public Schools responded, spokeswoman Sandra Osborn, speaking on Siegmund’s behalf. Osborn said Siegmund’s letter stemmed from her comments in August on maintaining appropriate decorum during meetings. She noted that Connors “is welcome to continue speaking on issues that he is passionate about during School Board meetings.”

On policy, Osborn said Stafford’s nondiscrimination rule, Policy 2420-P, is identical to the Virginia Human Rights Act and complies with the Virginia Department of Education’s 2023 model policies. The School Board reviewed the policy in August and consented to it in September without changes. “The policy is available on the website, and the community is encouraged to review the information,” Osborn said.

Other Stafford policies, such as 4107-P on equal employment and 2402-P on sexual harassment, likewise prohibit discrimination or misconduct. None mentions furries or cosplay, and none explicitly addresses bathroom use. Superintendent Daniel Smith has previously stated that the county has not experienced problems with its bathrooms.

The local dispute arises as Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memorandum on September 8, 2025, directing the Justice Department to protect parents’ First Amendment rights at school board meetings. “These rights do not yield to political trends or bureaucratic convenience,” the memo said. Bondi warned against retaliation by school officials and directed federal prosecutors and the FBI to investigate and monitor any violations.

Two days later, Bondi posted on X: “Parents of school-aged children should NEVER be treated like criminals for speaking at school board meetings. No more. @TheJusticeDept is restoring law & order and returning power to the PEOPLE we serve.”

Connors says he will continue attending School Board meetings, often hinting at new costumes. Siegmund, who is seeking re-election in November, and the school division say he is welcome to participate, provided he follows rules for civility and respect during public comment.