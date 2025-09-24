Stafford High School Locked Down Twice After False Alarm—Second Incident in a Week

STAFFORD, Va. – For the second time in less than a week, Stafford County students experienced a school lockdown.

Stafford High School went into lockdown twice this morning, beginning at approximately 9 a.m., due to a malfunctioning alarm. Deputies and school staff confirmed there was no active threat. The lockdowns were lifted, and regular activity resumed. Parents arriving at the school were directed to nearby Chichester Park.

This follows a lockdown at Mountain View High School last Friday, September 19, which also extended to Margaret Brent Elementary due to its proximity. Deputies determined the incident began when a newly hired employee in training accidentally activated a lockdown point. Confusing radio traffic added to the large-scale law enforcement response, which included members of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

In both cases, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was no threat to students or staff.

“While Friday’s lockdown was accidental, we commend our students, school staff, and law enforcement partners for their calm and cooperative response,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith. Sheriff David Decatur added that school safety remains the county’s top priority.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stafford schools are equipped with multiple lockdown activation points designed to enable staff to secure the campus quickly in an emergency. Both the school division and the sheriff’s office are reviewing the incidents to strengthen safety practices moving forward, according to a press release.