Prince William Prince William Supervisors approve $113M bond package for parks, homeless Centers, and courts By Uriah Kiser Published September 24, 2025 at 2:00PM The James McCoart Building at the Prince William County Government Center. [Photo by Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Kenny Boddye #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Parks and Rec #Prince William Board of County Supervisors