Neighborhood Notes: Jason Isbell at Hylton, Via Colori in Stafford, Kick Back Concerts, and More

Kids Can Dive into Nature with ‘Splash into Water Science’ Class at Veterans Memorial Park

Dive into the amazing world of water! In this interactive class, kids will explore the water around the park to discover the creatures that call them home and the vital role water plays in our ecosystems.

More from Prince William County Parks

Dog Day Returns to Haymarket Farmers Market This Sunday

One of our favorite things about the farmers market is seeing all of our furry friends! 🐾 Bring your 4-legged pals this Sunday and stop by the Town Hall tent for a free dog treat and a chance to enter our Dog Themed Basket Giveaway!

More from Town of Haymarket

Burke and Burke Insurance Celebrates Growth and 40 Years of Service

Since opening its doors in Alexandria, VA in 1985, Burke and Burke Insurance, a family-owned and operated insurance agency has grown to four locations, staffed by more than 20 dedicated professionals committed to serving clients with care and expertise.

More from Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce

Quantico Marine Band Marches in Honor of Hero at John Basilone Day Parade

🇺🇸 Quantico in our Community! 🫡 Sept. 21. Our motivated Quantico Marine Band played loud and proud as they marched through the streets of in Raritan, New Jersey during the 44th Annual John Basilone Day Parade.

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ARTfactory Unveils Chilling ‘What the Walls Remember’ Exhibit Featuring 80+ Works

ARTfactory Presents: What the Walls Remember — A Haunting Factory of Fear Group Art Exhibit Featuring Over 80 Works by Local Artists

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Northern Virginia Senior Olympics Pickleball Tournament Coming to Manassas Park

🏅 The Northern Virginia Senior Olympics are coming to Manassas Park! Join us at MPCC on Saturday, September 27th, from 8 AM–4 PM to cheer on incredible athletes competing in pickleball. 🏓💥

More from Manassas Park Community Center

Manassas Park to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection This Saturday

♻️ REMINDER: Household Hazardous Waste Collection – This Saturday! ♻️

📅 September 27, 2025

🕗 8AM–12PM

📍 Dept. of Public Works, 331 Manassas Dr., Manassas Park, VA 20111

More from City of Manassas Park

Dumfries Invites Residents to Visioning Workshop on Future Development

🌟 Help Shape the Future of Dumfries! 🌟

The Town of Dumfries is hosting a Visioning Workshop and we want to hear from YOU! 🗣️✨

📅 Tuesday, September 23rd

⏰ 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

📍 17739 Main Street, Suite 200, Dumfries, VA 22026

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Volunteers Needed for 2025 Via Colori Stafford This Weekend

Join us at Via Colori Stafford this weekend!

Be a part of 2025 Via Colori® Stafford! Volunteers are needed to make this major event happen. Shifts are available for setup on Friday, Sept. 26; 9-5:30 on Saturday, Sept. 27; and 9-7 on Sunday, Sept. 28. Perfect for civic groups, business volunteer opportunities, high-school students, and anyone who can lend a hand.

More from Stafford County Public Schools

Fentanyl Crisis Alert: Rising Teen Overdoses in Prince William County

Fentanyl is being laced into street drugs across the greater Prince William County area. Fentanyl is undetectable and untraceable, which means it’s causing a spike in teen overdoses.

More from Fentanyl Exposed

Only Two Weeks Left of Kick Back Tuesday Concerts at Riverfront Park

🎼🎤There are two weeks left in our Kick Back Tuesday Concert Series!

Tonight, we will now be welcoming The Salvation Army Band to Riverfront Park to enjoy their music.

🌅 Bring your chairs, grab dinner from local food vendors, and enjoy live music by the river.

📍 Riverfront Park

🕕 6–8PM | Every Tuesday in September

💲 Free Admission

More from Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events

Grammy Winner Jason Isbell to Perform at Hylton Center in January

‼️Just announced: Jason Isbell is coming to the Hylton Center‼️

We’re thrilled to share that six-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Isbell will be making his Hylton Center concert debut on January 15!

Isbell sings about the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt, and sometimes brutal honesty in songs like “Cover Me Up,” “If It Takes a Lifetime,” “24 Frames,” and many other hits.

More from Hylton Performing Arts Center

FXBG Taproom Comedy Night Returns October 10 with Fresh Lineup

Stand up comedy show back again at the FXBG Taproom! New lineup of comedians!

📆Friday, October 10

📍Highmark Brewery FXBG, 390 Kings Hwy

🕘8-9 pm

🎟Click here for tickets!

🍕 Food Truck onsite! Rosie’s Pizza & Döner Kebab

More from Highmark Brewery