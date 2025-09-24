15 graduate from Prince William police academy’s 61st class

BRISTOW, Va. – Fourteen new Prince William County Police officers and one Sheriff’s Deputy graduated from the county’s Criminal Justice Academy on September 24 during a ceremony at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow.

The 15 recruits completed a 24-week course covering everything from firearms and patrol tactics to legal training and crash investigations. Graduates will now begin patrol assignments across the county, with officers deployed in eastern, central, and western Prince William.

Many of the new officers are local graduates or have prior ties to law enforcement, including several former police cadets and military veterans. The class included three student leaders: Class President Wesley D. Buchanan, Vice President Lorenzo A. Lawrence, and Class Guide Madison H. Weber.

The department is continuing to recruit new officers to meet the growing demand for law enforcement in the area.

The information in this story comes from a press release.

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