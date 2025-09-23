Woodbridge woman injured on fatal crash on Interstate 395 in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday (Sept. 20, 2025) at 2:20 a.m. on Interstate 395 southbound in the City of Alexandria.

A 2008 Toyota Corolla crashed and became disabled in the southbound lanes near the three-mile-marker. This crash was not reported to law enforcement. A 2021 Hyundai Venue travelling southbound at a high rate of speed then struck the disabled Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla, Hennry O. Ortuno Flores, 45, of Springfield, Va., suffered serious injuries. Ortuno Flores later succumbed to those injuries at an area hospital. Ortuno Flores was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the second crash.

The driver of the Hyundai, Dina I. Villalobos Lazo, 41, of Woodbridge, Va., suffered minor injuries. Villalobos Lazo was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.