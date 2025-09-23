Sheetz Offers Coffee Perk for National Coffee Day

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Sheetz is offering a free self-serve coffee with any purchase, September 29 (National Coffee Day) through October 1, 2025.

Sheetz Bros. Coffee features four signature blends, ranging from light to dark roast, all freshly ground in-store. You must use the Sheetz app for the free National Coffee Day offer at www.sheetz.com/app.

In addition to self-serve options, Sheetz offers Made-to-Order® espresso beverages, including cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, and more, made on espresso machines.

Just in time for the season, Sheetz is also rolling out its new fall drink menu, featuring a variety of limited-time favorites (Please note: fall drinks are not included in the National Coffee Day promotion). Sheetz’s fall beverages are not included in the National Coffee Day promotion.

Sheetz’s new fall drink lineup features:

Shpiced Honeycrisp Lemonade

Cinnamon Roll Hot Latte

Pumpkin Frozen Latte

Cinnamon Roll Shake

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees.