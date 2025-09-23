Manassas students bring Beetlejuice Jr. to life on stage

MANASSAS, Va. – Get ready for laughs, ghosts, and plenty of spooky fun—ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre is staging Beetlejuice Jr. at Metz Middle School from October 10–12, 2025.

The show, based on the Broadway hit and Tim Burton’s cult classic film, follows Lydia Deetz, a teenager who teams up with a mischievous ghost to shake up the afterlife. Directed by Ahryel Tinker, the production features more than 40 young actors from the area.

Performances will be held at Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road:

Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at virginiaartfactory.org/tickets.

The show is part of ARTfactory’s mission to give young performers a stage to shine and share their love of the arts with the community.

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