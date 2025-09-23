Gainesville preschool donates 436 food items to local pantry

GAINESVILLE, Va. – Families at The Goddard School of Gainesville (Haymarket) collected 436 food items for the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry.

The donations came from families and staff at the preschool and will go to support individuals and families in Haymarket, Gainesville, and surrounding communities.

The Goddard School is a national childcare and early childhood education provider, but this effort was all about neighbors helping neighbors in Prince William County.

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