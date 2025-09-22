Man Hurt After Groups Exchange Gunfire in Dumfries, Police Say

DUMFRIES, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire in Dumfries on Monday evening.

Prince William County police said officers were called at 5:33 p.m. to the area of Old Triangle Road and Kearsage Drive, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

According to police, two groups exchanged gunfire before leaving the area in vehicles. The victim was struck during the incident.

Officers remain on the scene as the investigation continues. Police are asking anyone who noticed suspicious people or activity nearby to contact them.