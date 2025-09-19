Early Voting Begins Across Prince William

MANASSAS, Va. — Early voting began Friday, September 19, 2025, across Virginia for the November 4 General Election, giving voters 45 days to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Turnout on Day One

In Prince William County, voters may cast early ballots at the Office of Elections, located next to the Judicial Center in Manassas, just before 11 a.m. Friday, election officials reported 142 voters had checked in at the site. Additional satellite locations will open in October.

In the City of Manassas, the Voter Registration and Elections office at 9025 Center St. reported 79 voters by 11 a.m.

In Manassas Park, early voting is underway at City Hall, 1 Park Center Court. Figures from the first morning were not immediately available.

Statewide Races

All voters across Virginia will help decide three statewide offices:

Governor: Abigail D. Spanberger (D) and Winsome Earle-Sears (R)

Lieutenant Governor: Ghazala F. Hashmi (D) and John J. Reid II (R)

Attorney General: Jay C. Jones (D) and Jason S. Miyares (R)

General Assembly

Voters will also elect members of the Virginia House of Delegates, with contests varying by district. In the 20th District, covering parts of Manassas and Manassas Park, the ballot lists:

Michelle-Ann E. Lopes Maldonado (D)

Christopher M. Stone (R) — withdrawn, but still appears on the ballot

Write-in option

Local Contests

Several local offices are also on the ballot:

Prince William County Special Election for Gainesville District Supervisor , following the death of Supervisor Bob Weir. Special Election for Occoquan Town Council , to fill a vacancy (Occoquan residents only).

City of Manassas Commissioner of the Revenue : Tim Demeria and Deon A. Shamberger Treasurer : Patricia E. Richie-Folks and Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen

Manassas Park Commissioner of Revenue Treasurer



Early Voting Hours & Deadlines

Prince William County : Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., with Saturday hours starting in October.

Manassas : Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., with Saturday voting days offered closer to Election Day.

Manassas Park: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., with Saturday voting on October 25 and November 1, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. City Hall will be closed October 13, and there is no early voting on Sundays.

Key statewide deadlines include October 24 to register to vote or apply to vote by mail, and November 1 at 5 p.m. as the last day to vote early in person.