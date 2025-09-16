Stafford

Video: Youngkin Silent at Stafford Airport when Pressed on Political Violence, Election Security After Issuing Executive Order 53

By Uriah Kiser
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s security detail stands guard outside the Stafford Regional Airport for a private fundraiser held by Delegate Paul Milde (R-Stafford) on September 15, 2025.

We asked Governor Glenn Youngkin whether he fears more political violence following the assassination of Charlie Kirk—especially with Virginia being one of just two states holding statewide elections this year. We also asked how his new Executive Order 53 is designed to safeguard elections and protect voters.

No comment from the governor.

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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