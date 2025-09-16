Video: Youngkin Silent at Stafford Airport when Pressed on Political Violence, Election Security After Issuing Executive Order 53

We asked Governor Glenn Youngkin whether he fears more political violence following the assassination of Charlie Kirk—especially with Virginia being one of just two states holding statewide elections this year. We also asked how his new Executive Order 53 is designed to safeguard elections and protect voters.
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!