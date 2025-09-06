False Robbery Report Triggers Massive Police Response in Stafford; Thefts and Intoxications Fill Blotter

A false report of a robbery involving a stolen firearm in Stafford Lakes Village led to a major law enforcement response on September 4, while deputies also investigated multiple larcenies and public intoxication cases across the county.

Deputies first responded around 4 a.m. to reports of suspicious activity in the Stafford Lakes subdivision. Multiple unlocked vehicles on Rollingside Drive, Basalt Drive, and Charter Gate Drive were rummaged through. Some residents reported missing items, including car keys and shoes.

One woman claimed she confronted suspects with a handgun and was assaulted when they stole it from her. The report led to an extensive search involving drones, K-9s, and a Virginia State Police helicopter. Detectives later determined the firearm had simply been stolen from her unlocked car—the robbery report was false.

Authorities have not charged the woman they say filed a false report.

Elsewhere in Stafford County on the same day, deputies responded to a string of larcenies. A vehicle on Green Tree Road was broken into and a knife was taken. At the Walmart on Village Parkway, a woman was caught shoplifting and issued a summons. At Juicy Bucket in Stafford Marketplace, a victim reported a smashed car window and a stolen purse.

Several arrests for public intoxication were also made. At the Super 8 on Wicomico Drive, a man reportedly throwing rocks resisted arrest and was jailed without bond. Later that night, two men at the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road were taken into custody. One was allegedly making threats and admitted to drinking BeatBox beverages. The other, found with a concealed knife and surrounded by empty alcohol containers, was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Here’s the full press release:

Stafford Lakes Larcenies and “Robbery”:

A rash of vehicle tamperings occurred in the early morning hours yesterday in South Stafford.

On September 4th, just after 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to the Stafford Lakes Village Subdivision for a vehicle tampering call. Shortly after arriving in the area, multiple vehicles would be discovered to have been rummaged through. These vehicles were mainly on Rollingside Drive, Basalt Drive, and Charter Gate Drive. Many were discovered to be unlocked at the time of the offense. While the majority of victims reported no items had been stolen, some had personal items taken, including shoes and car keys. During the investigation, deputies received a report of a robbery in the area. The victim advised she observed unknown suspects rummaging through her vehicle. She would retrieve a handgun and attempted to confront the suspects when she was assaulted and her firearm was stolen from her hands. Due to the added element of a forceful larceny of a firearm, additional resources were called. This significant search effort included the Drone Team, additional K-9 Units, and even a Virginia State Police helicopter. Detectives were quick to arrive on scene and begin their investigation. Due to their efforts, and evidence collected from the scene, it was discovered the firearm was not in fact taken directly from the victim, but rather it was stolen from her unlocked vehicle. The robbery report was false, and is part of the ongoing investigation. It was discovered a group of masked individuals were responsible for the offenses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J.T. Lynch at 540-658-4450. We’d like to thank the Virginia State Police, Spotsylvanina County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fredericksburg Police Department for their assistance in the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office wants to implore the importance of locking your vehicles and removing valuables. Crimes like these can happen anywhere at any time. STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 5, 2025 Larceny

Green Tree Road, 9/4, 6:49 a.m. Deputy C.A. Sharp responded to a larceny. The victim advised his vehicle was broken into and a knife was stolen. Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 9/4, 11:30 a.m. Deputy C.A. Sharp responded to another larceny. Staff observed a female suspect conceal numerous items on her person and attempt to leave the business without paying for them. The stolen items were recovered and the suspect was issued a summons for shoplifting. Juicy Bucket, 322 Town Center Boulevard, 9/4, 4:30 p.m. Deputy A.G. Hart responded to a larceny. The victim advised the window of her vehicle was shattered and her purse was stolen. Public Intoxication

Super 8, 25 Wicomico Drive, 9/4, 6:28 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates responded to an intoxicated person report. It was advised a ponytail male was attempting to throw rocks at people. Deputy Bates located the male in a clearly intoxicated state and tried to detain him. The suspect would resist and become unruly, but eventually was placed into handcuffs. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Motel 6, 401 Warrenton Road, 9/4, 10:53 p.m. Deputy T.W. Jenkins responded to a disturbance. A male was wandering around the business advising things would get “ugly.” Deputy Jenkins located the suspect, who had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming BeatBox beverages. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Motel 6, 401 Warrenton Road, 9/4, 10:53 p.m. Deputy H.R. Perkins was assisting in the previous report when she observed a male sitting in the grass. The suspect had signs of intoxication along with a graveyard of empty alcoholic containers. While conversing with the suspect, Deputy Perkins discovered he had a concealed knife on his person. He was charged with public intoxication and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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