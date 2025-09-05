Manassas Park Marks 50 Years with Anniversary Flag Raising

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – Neighbors, city leaders, and community partners gathered at City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 4, to raise a special flag celebrating Manassas Park’s 50th anniversary as an independent city.

Mayor Alanna Mensing opened the ceremony by reflecting on the city’s history, from its beginnings as a subdivision in 1955 to achieving city status in 1975 — the last town in Virginia to do so. Mensing noted how the community has since grown into a full-service city with its own schools, police, and fire departments.

As part of the celebration, residents chose a student-designed logo for the anniversary flag. The winning artwork came from Amanda Chavez, then an 8th grader at Manassas Park Middle School, whose design features balloons, people, and the city’s seal beneath a banner reading “People. Place. Policy. Progress.”

Delegate Michelle Lopes Maldonado, who represents the city in the Virginia House of Delegates, praised Manassas Park as a model for housing and economic development. Local leader Rachel Kirkland spoke about raising her family in the community, while City Budget Manager Toni Jenkins honored longtime City Clerk Lana Conner, who has served since 1978. Conner joined City Manager Carl Cole in raising the anniversary flag.

The flag raising is part of a larger year-long celebration that began in July 2024 and continues through September 2025. Events have included a February kick-off at the Recreation Center, a July parade and fireworks show at Signal Hill Park, and plans for the upcoming MP Fire & Fiddle Fest on October 4 at Costello Park. The city is also collecting community artifacts for an online museum and will seal a time capsule to be opened on the 75th anniversary.

The anniversary has not been without controversy. In March, the city council voted 4–3 to disband its 50th Anniversary Planning Committee, sparking criticism from some residents and volunteers. Despite the setback, city officials have pressed forward with a calendar of events designed to honor Manassas Park’s history while looking toward its future.