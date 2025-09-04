Brookfield Residential raises the bar for active adult lifestyles at Cascades at Embrey Mill

The 55+ lifestyle reaches new heights at Cascades at Embrey Mill in Stafford, VA, where Brookfield Residential is redefining what it means to live well. From private elevators to designer-curated finishes, these elevator townhomes—priced from the upper $400s—are designed for ease, elegance and everyday luxury.

Enjoy Amenities That Feel Like a Getaway

This community offers exclusive active adult amenities, including the private Cascades Clubhouse reserved for 55+ residents. Inside, you’ll find a chef-worthy event kitchen, cozy fireplace lounge, yoga and weight rooms, and a game room. Outside, a sundeck with outdoor grills, fire pits, and oversized chess and checkers invites lingering afternoons, while pickleball and bocce courts keep friendly competition alive.

Life here also means access to all of Embrey Mill’s resort-style amenities, including the Embrey House with its bistro and café, fitness center and pool. Acres of parks and trails, a community garden, dog park and nearby Town Center add to the vibrant lifestyle.

Explore the New Brookfield Residential Models

Be among the first to experience the highly anticipated Brookfield Residential model homes at Cascades at Embrey Mill during our Sneak Peek Preview Tours. These private, appointment-only tours will be available September 6th through October 1st and give you special access to the two new Brookfield Residential model homes. And while these residences aren’t furnished yet, you’ll have an exclusive opportunity to explore their open layouts, stylish kitchens, spacious primary suites, and stunning finishes.

During this time, you can also take advantage of special incentives — including pre-construction price savings, free options, and up to $15,000 toward closing costs*.

Reserve your Sneak Peek preview appointment today and find your place at Cascades at Embrey Mill!

*Terms and conditions apply; see New Home Counselor for details.