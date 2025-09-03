Someone in Manassas Just Won $1 Million at Wawa—Was It You?

MANASSAS, Va. – The folks at the Virginia Lottery just told Potomac Local News that a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Wawa on Sudley Road in Manassas—and the winner still hasn’t come forward.

The ticket matched the first five numbers in Monday night’s drawing, missing only the Powerball number. Two other lucky Virginians each won $150,000 by playing online with Power Play.

The jackpot’s still climbing, now sitting at a staggering $1.3 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday, September 3.

All profits from Powerball sales help fund K-12 education in Virginia, contributing more than $900 million in the last fiscal year alone.

Here’s the full press release:

The excitement is growing across the Commonwealth as the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.3 billion for the Wednesday, September 3, drawing. Monday’s Powerball drawing brought out even more winners in Virginia, with one ticket winning $1 million and two tickets winning $150,000 each. The ticket that won $1 million did so by matching the first five numbers and missing only the Powerball number. That ticket was bought at Wawa, 8704 Sudley Road in Manassas. The two tickets that each won $150,000 matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number. Normally that would win $50,000, but whoever bought those tickets spent an extra dollar for Power Play, which tripled both prizes to $150,000. Both of those tickets were bought online using the Virginia Lottery mobile app. All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2025, the Lottery raised more than $901 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget. Powerball tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online using the Virginia Lottery app. Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

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