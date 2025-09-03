Sears, Reid Rally Supporters in Prince William, Take Aim at Spanberger and School Boards

MANASSAS, Va. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle‑Sears showed up ready to speak at the Prince William County School Board meeting Tuesday night—but says she was denied the opportunity because she doesn’t live in the county.

Instead, Sears addressed supporters outside the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center during a rally hosted by Moms for Liberty’s Prince William Chapter. The event, which began at 6:15 p.m., brought out dozens of backers waving signs that read “We will not co‑parent with the federal government,” “Parents matter,” and “Water fountains are for everyone.”

That last message was a direct response to a now-infamous protest sign displayed last week at an Arlington School Board meeting that read: “If trans kids can’t use bathrooms, then Blacks can’t use my water fountain.” That sign went viral and sparked bipartisan condemnation, including from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner. In Prince William, Sears’ supporters flipped the message—signaling solidarity with her and frustration with what they see as political overreach.

Sears didn’t hold back.

“We will not be driven into silence,” she said. “This is not a Republican issue. This is not a Democratic issue. This is about parents’ rights.”

She accused Spanberger—her Democratic opponent in the governor’s race—of voting against parental rights while in Congress and supporting what Sears called “radical” policies in schools. “No backbone Abigail,” she repeated several times. “Everybody wins with Winsome,” she chanted along with the crowd.

Lieutenant governor nominee John Reid, who also spoke at the rally, praised parents who oppose school gender policies and reaffirmed his support for Title IX protections for girls and women. “You are not bigots for trying to protect the rights of your daughters,” Reid said. “This is abusive… and this should not be happening in the schools”.

Reid, a Henrico County native and the first openly gay statewide candidate in Virginia, emphasized that the fight is about giving families—not bureaucrats—the final say in what happens to their children.

Earlier that evening, a separate rally supporting transgender students and inclusive school policies was held in the same location. Several members of both groups attended the School Board meeting that followed.

The local tension mirrors a broader clash between Northern Virginia school districts and the federal government. Prince William County, Arlington, and Fairfax have all told the U.S. Department of Education that they will not change policies allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and facilities that match their gender identity—despite warnings from federal officials that such policies could put funding at risk.

The Prince William County School Division, in particular, has stated publicly that it will follow federal law while continuing to provide inclusive learning environments. The standoff has drawn national attention and prompted lawsuits from some Virginia districts challenging the federal government’s interpretation of Title IX.