Death Near Manassas Park Intersection Under Investigation

A woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead near the intersection of Creek View Terrace and Locust Terrace in Manassas Park on Sunday evening.

Manassas Park Police and Fire & Rescue crews responded just before 6 p.m. on September 1, 2025, and attempted life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the woman died at the scene. Police say there are no signs of foul play, and the case is now with the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity until her next of kin is notified. Potomac Local News has asked police for the woman’s name and age and will update this post if the information becomes available.

Here’s the full press release:

Unattended Death Investigation Manassas Park, VA – On September 1, 2025, at approximately 5:46 p.m., Manassas Park Police Dispatch received a call reporting an unresponsive female near the intersection of Creek View Terrace and Locust Terrace. Police officers and Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the scene and immediately began life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased. At this time, there are no indications of foul play. The case has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Manassas Park Police Department extends its condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time.

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