Young athletes – Try water polo – FREE this week 🏊‍♂️🤽‍♀️

For players ages 8–18, this is your chance to try one of the world’s fastest-growing sports! No water polo experience needed — just bring your swimsuit, energy, and sense of adventure!
🌟 What can you expect?
🥇 Path to Junior Olympics – Start here, and you could compete on the national stage!
🌍 Elite Coaching – Coaching by former NCAA Division I and World Cup athletes!
🏆 Join a Powerhouse – Capital Water Polo is among the top competitive teams in the nation!
💦 Bored with swimming? – Stay in the pool while learning a thrilling new team sport.
🔥 Skills & Drills – Passing, shooting, and teamwork from day one.
⚡ Mini Games – Scrimmages designed for beginners to get in the action.
👫 Team Spirit – Make new friends in a supportive, co-ed environment.
🏅 Confidence Building – Discover your strength in and out of the water.
📍 Location: The St James
📅 Sept 8th 7pm: Learn-to-Play begins this week – Spots are limited!
👉 FREE but registration required. Learn more at CapitalWaterPolo.com