Young athletes – Try water polo – FREE this week 🏊‍♂️🤽‍♀️

For players ages 8–18, this is your chance to try one of the world’s fastest-growing sports! No water polo experience needed — just bring your swimsuit, energy, and sense of adventure!

🌟 What can you expect?

🥇 Path to Junior Olympics – Start here, and you could compete on the national stage!

🌍 Elite Coaching – Coaching by former NCAA Division I and World Cup athletes!

🏆 Join a Powerhouse – Capital Water Polo is among the top competitive teams in the nation!

💦 Bored with swimming? – Stay in the pool while learning a thrilling new team sport.

🔥 Skills & Drills – Passing, shooting, and teamwork from day one.

⚡ Mini Games – Scrimmages designed for beginners to get in the action.

👫 Team Spirit – Make new friends in a supportive, co-ed environment.

🏅 Confidence Building – Discover your strength in and out of the water.

📍 Location: The St James

📅 Sept 8th 7pm: Learn-to-Play begins this week – Spots are limited!

👉 FREE but registration required. Learn more at CapitalWaterPolo.com