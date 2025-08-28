Riverside’s The Sound of Music Drawing Crowds, Tracking with Jersey Boys Ticket Sales

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is two weeks into its run of The Sound of Music, and ticket sales are already tracking alongside one of its biggest recent hits, Jersey Boys.

More than 6,000 tickets have been sold with eight weeks remaining. Jersey Boys drew more than 11,000 during its run in 2024.

Riverside spokeswoman Allison Mayberry said the show is performing at a high level both on stage and at the box office.

“When you bring out the tried-and-true classics, everyone shows up! They know the title, they know the songs, so they know what they are getting… or so they think,” Mayberry said. “People have been leaving saying they love how fresh and new the production is.”

The show runs through October 26. Tickets, including dinner-and-show options, are available at riversidedt.com.

All photos by Photo: Suzanne Carr Rossi