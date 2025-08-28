Mountain View High School Junior Wins $40K BigFuture Scholarship

STAFFORD, Va. — Mountain View High School junior Elias Copeland was surprised in class with the news that he earned a $40,000 BigFuture Scholarship from College Board, recognizing students who take steps to plan their futures after high school.

Copeland’s parents, coaches, teachers, and district administrators attended the surprise event. Superintendent Daniel Smith praised Copeland for his initiative, saying the award is proof that planning ahead pays off.

BigFuture has awarded more than $23 million nationwide since 2019. Students qualify by completing steps such as building career lists, applying for scholarships, and submitting the FAFSA. No GPA, test score, or essay is required.

Copeland is one of two students nationally to win the monthly award. More information about the program is available at bigfuture.org.