Stafford Names New Hartwood High School, Set to Open in 2026

STAFFORD, Va. — Stafford County’s newest high school now has a name, mascot, and colors. The School Board voted this week to name the county’s sixth high school Hartwood High School, with the Stallion as its mascot and black, silver, and gold as its colors.

Hartwood High is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026. Construction is already underway, designed to add classroom space and modern facilities for academics, athletics, arts, and career training. The school is being built to ease crowding and serve Stafford’s fast-growing population.

“Naming our sixth high school is an exciting milestone for Stafford County,” said School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund. “This step makes the project feel real and tangible for our students, families, and community. As our county continues to grow, this school represents our commitment to providing the space and opportunities our students need to thrive.”

Principal in place

Earlier this year, the division announced Dr. Michael Kelly as the school’s founding principal. He will oversee the opening and help shape Hartwood’s identity and traditions from the start.

“Naming Hartwood marks the beginning of its story,” said Superintendent Daniel W. Smith. “The students who walk through the doors in 2026 will be the first to write its history, set its traditions, and create the memories that will define this school for decades to come.”

What’s next

Families can expect updates in the months ahead, including spirit wear, athletics gear, and community events as the Stallions prepare to take the field. Hartwood High will be Stafford’s first new high school since Mountain View opened in 2005.

More information, including construction progress, is available on the school division’s website at staffordschools.net/hs6.