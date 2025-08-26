Police searching for missing Woodbridge teen, may be in New York

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman who may be in New York City.

Investigators say Faith Charity Pastore was last seen at her home on Troika Court in Woodbridge around 11:30 p.m. on August 24. Police now believe she may be in the Brooklyn area of New York.

Authorities said Pastore has stayed in contact with friends and family since leaving home but may be in need of assistance. Police are treating the case as a missing endangered adult.

Description:

• White female

• Age 19

• 5 feet 2 inches tall

• About 200 pounds

• Blonde hair with light brown and green streaks

• Blue eyes

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or contact their local police department.