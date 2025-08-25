Crunch Fitness Is Opening a New $3M Gym in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The folks at Crunch Fitness just told Potomac Local News they’re opening a brand-new, $3 million gym right in Central Park, near Interstate 95 and Route 3 —and it’s throwing a grand opening bash this Wednesday, August 27.

The new Crunch Fredericksburg promises serious fitness with a fun twist, offering everything from Olympic lifting platforms and HIIT turf zones to HydroMassage beds and saunas. Memberships start at $10 month, and grand opening day deals include a $1 signup and the first month free. One lucky attendee could even score a free one-year membership.

Operated by Richmond-based JF Fitness, this is their sixth Crunch location in Virginia. They’re calling it a high-energy space for everyone—from first-timers to seasoned athletes.

Here’s the full press release:

Fredericksburg, VA – August 25, 2025 – Crunch Fitness today announces the grand opening of Crunch Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The $3 million state-of-the-art fitness facility will be having its grand opening party on August 27th, 2025. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee JF Fitness, Crunch Fredericksburg is located on Plank Road just off of I-95, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Fredericksburg. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Fredericksburg offers top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, olympic lifting platforms, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONETMtraining area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna. JF Fitness was founded in 2014 by John Freeland and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The franchisee currently has 34 locations across the nation, with five in Virginia and plans to open three more locations across North Carolina in the next year. “We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Fredericksburg,” said Freeland. “Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. In a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone’s goals and budget.” Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® – the world’s most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members. Prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/fredericksburg for more information about memberships and to sign up. For the grand opening on August 27th, Crunch Fredericksburg will be offering memberships for $1 and the first month free to founding members. Attendees of the grand opening party have a chance to win a one year membership. About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of ‘No Judgments.’ Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

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