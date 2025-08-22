Should Discovery Stay or Go? Push to Keep Space Shuttle at Udvar-Hazy Takes Off

A grassroots campaign is working to keep space shuttle Discovery at the Smithsonian’s Udvar-Hazy Center near Dulles Airport as federal lawmakers push to move it to Texas.

Joe Stief, founder of KeepTheShuttle.org, joined the Potomac Local News podcast to explain why he and other advocates believe Discovery should remain in Northern Virginia. He said removing it would risk damage, waste taxpayer dollars, and diminish the Smithsonian’s collection.

Congress approved $85 million for the shuttle’s relocation under a bill backed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). But the Smithsonian estimates the true cost could exceed $325 million and has raised legal questions about whether the federal government can force the move.

Stief, who grew up visiting the shuttle and even married his wife at the museum in front of Discovery, said the spacecraft holds deep personal and national significance. Millions of people visit the shuttle each year, he added, and its removal could harm the region’s $30 billion tourism industry.

Local and state governments may play a key role in stopping the move. Any attempt to barge the shuttle to Texas would require towing it through Fairfax County to the Potomac River, a logistical challenge Stief said could cause major disruption to the community. KeepTheShuttle.org has already signed up more than 1,200 supporters and is urging residents to contact elected officials.

Discovery first arrived in the Washington region on April 17, 2012, flying low over the nation’s capital atop a specially modified NASA 747 before landing at Dulles International Airport. Two days later, on April 19, the orbiter was transferred to the Smithsonian during a public ceremony and rolled into its permanent home inside the Udvar-Hazy Center, where it has been a centerpiece ever since.

🎧 Podcast Highlights

In our full conversation with Joe Stief, we talked about:

How federal lawmakers inserted funding to move Discovery to Texas

Why the Smithsonian is fighting to keep it in Northern Virginia

The shuttle’s prominent display at Udvar-Hazy and why it’s such a draw for visitors

The logistical nightmare of towing Discovery through Fairfax County to reach a barge

What local and state governments could do to stop the move

Why Stief founded KeepTheShuttle.org — and how more than 1,200 supporters are already involved

His personal connection to Discovery, including getting married at the museum in front of the shuttle

👉 Watch the full podcast below to hear the complete discussion.