Sheehy Toyota Donates $30K to Help Stafford Students and Teachers Thrive

STAFFORD, Va. – The folks at Sheehy Toyota of Stafford just handed over a $30,000 check to Stafford County Public Schools—and it’s going straight to the classrooms and kids who need it most.

The donation, presented to the school district Director of Engagement Hunter Berry, will fund everything from early childhood programs and classroom supplies to winter coats for students and appreciation events for hardworking staff. It’s all part of a partnership that’s been going strong since 2017.

The Rising Star Early Childhood Center will receive $6,400 for family support services and enrichment programs. Meanwhile, coats from Operation Warm will help keep local students bundled up this winter, and teachers across the county will get a boost with essential classroom materials.

“Sheehy has stood by us for nearly a decade,” said Berry. “They continue to help ensure Stafford’s children have the resources and support they deserve.”

Here’s the full press release:

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford reaffirmed its dedication to local students and educators with a $30,000 donation to Stafford County Public Schools. The contribution was formally presented to Hunter Berry, Director of Engagement, continuing a valued partnership that has been creating opportunities for Stafford families since 2017. The funding will directly support programs that address both educational enrichment and critical student needs, including: Early Childhood Education

$6,400 is allocated to the Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center, providing classroom resources, enrichment programs, and family support services for the youngest learners. Basic Needs Support

Through Operation Warm, students in need will receive winter coats—ensuring they are healthy, comfortable, and ready to learn throughout the colder months. Classroom Supplies

Teachers across the county will benefit from essential supplies, giving them the tools to create more dynamic and engaging learning environments. Staff Recognition

Part of the funds will support teacher and staff appreciation initiatives, celebrating the dedication of those who go above and beyond every day for students. Enhanced Learning Environments

Additional resources will help strengthen school spaces, technology, and programs that drive long-term educational success. “For nearly a decade, we’ve been honored to stand alongside Stafford County Public Schools in their mission to educate, inspire, and empower students,” said Mike Wright, General Manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford. “This donation reflects our belief that investing in education is one of the most powerful ways to invest in our community’s future.” Since 2017, Sheehy Toyota of Stafford’s partnership with Stafford County Public Schools has supported initiatives that uplift students, empower teachers, and strengthen families across the county. This year’s donation builds on that legacy, ensuring children have the resources, support, and opportunities they deserve. About Sheehy Toyota of Stafford

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford is part of Sheehy Auto Stores, one of the largest dealership groups in the country. Proudly serving the Stafford community, the dealership is committed to delivering exceptional service and giving back through philanthropic partnerships that make a difference. For more information about Sheehy Toyota of Stafford, visit www.sheehytoyotastafford.com. About Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the top 30 privately held dealer groups in the United States. Family-owned and operated since 1966—when it began as a single Ford dealership—Sheehy has grown to nearly $2 billion in annual sales and delivers more than 45,000 new and used vehicles each year. The company operates 30 dealerships throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, spanning from Richmond to Baltimore and from Annapolis to Hagerstown. Its portfolio includes a wide range of leading automotive brands, including Ford, GMC, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Mazda, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Genesis, and Nissan. Sheehy’s continued growth and success are guided by its mission: “One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust.” That customer-first approach has earned Sheehy top rankings and recognition among the manufacturers it represents. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.

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