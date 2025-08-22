Newslinks: Data Centers, School Wins, Concerts, and Banana Pudding

Catch up on major local developments and fun events across Northern Virginia, from data center debates and national school honors to live concerts, Oktoberfest celebrations, and sweet treats from Cupcake Heaven.

Stafford Supervisors Delay Decision on Data Center Rules

Fredericksburg Free Press: Three hours of public comment and stacks of information containing research by the planning commission were not enough to convince a majority of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors that it had sufficient details to move forward with proposed data center regulations. Near the conclusion of a more than six-hour meeting Tuesday night, the board voted 4-3 to hold a work session next Tuesday to further discuss the potential regulations. — More from Fredericksburg Free Press

Prince William County Seeks Stay on Digital Gateway Ruling

Prince William Times: Prince William County has asked for a stay and signaled its intent to appeal a judge’s recent decision to void the massive Digital Gateway, a project that proposes up to 37 data centers at the edge of Manassas National Battlefield Park. In a court filing Friday, lawyers representing the board of supervisors asked Judge Kimberly Irving to stay her ruling, which, if granted, would allow the 1,700 acres in question to remain zoned for data centers until any potential appeals have been exhausted. — More from Prince William Times

Top MLB Draft Pick Eli Willits to Debut in Fredericksburg

InsideNoVa: Eli Willits, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, will make his professional debut Thursday at home for the Fredericksburg Nationals. Willits has been working out at the Washington Nationals’ spring training complex in West Palm Beach after signing for $8.2 million in July. — More from InsideNoVa

Five Prince William County Schools Named America’s Healthiest

PWCS News: The Alliance for a Healthier Generation has named five Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) as 2025 America’s Healthiest Schools. Buckland Mills, Minnieville, Piney Branch, and Victory Elementary Schools, and Unity Braxton Middle School earned the national recognition for their outstanding commitment to student and staff wellness. — More from PWCS News

Nationals Invite Service Members to Free HIIT Workout at the Ballpark

Marine Corps Base Quantico (via Facebook): Service members, join the Washington Nationals during their FREE HIIT workout on September 30th! To get some, scan the QR code to register! Spots fill up quick, don’t wait! — More from Marine Corps Base Quantico

Oktoberfest Returns to Prince William County This September

Visit PWC (via Facebook): Oktoberfest 2025 is right around the corner!🤩 Join us from Friday, September 19th to Sunday, September 21st for a 3-day celebration full of.. 🥨 German fare including sausage plates, pretzels, & more.. 🎨 Arts & crafts vendors 🎤 Hot 99.5 will be joining us on Saturday! 🎵 Live music all weekend long 🎪 Face painting, balloon artists, & moon bounces — More from Visit PWC

Cupcake Heaven Hosts Annual End of Summer Banana Pudding Bash

Cupcake Heaven & Café (via Facebook): 💥🍌 It’s time to say bye to summer with our Annual End of Summer Banana Pudding Bash! 🍌 Cupcake Heaven’s famous homemade Banana Pudding Cups will be back Thursday, August 28th through Monday, September 1st. 💥 We recommend pre-ordering for guaranteed pick up. — More from Cupcake Heaven & Café

Fridays at 5 Concert Series Returns With 80s Vibes on September 12

Fridays at 5 (via Facebook): 🎸 Fridays at 5 FREE Concert Series 🗓️ Next concert: September 12 The Deloreans, the Ultimate 80’s Tribute Band and DJ Moe Vibez 5-9pm 📍 Sean T. Connaughton Plaza 1 County Complex Ct. Woodbridge 🎶 Fridays at 5 brings live bands, food trucks, cold brew, face painting & summer vibes! Dance, sing & make memories at this can’t-miss community event. — More from Fridays at 5

Manassas Installs Flag Collection Box for Proper Retirement

City of Manassas (via Facebook): What do you do when your American flag is old and torn? Throwing a flag in the trash may be easy, but it is considered disrespectful. Now you have an easy option. You can place old flags in a new collection box outside of the Public Safety Facility on Grant Avenue. — More from City of Manassas