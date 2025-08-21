Jazz Takes Flight August 21 with the Airmen of Note

QUANTICO, Va. – Jazz lovers are in for a treat on Thursday, August 21, when the U.S. Air Force Band Airmen of Note hits the stage at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

Formed in 1950 to carry on the musical legacy of Glenn Miller, the Airmen of Note is the Air Force’s premier jazz ensemble. Expect a lively mix of swing, bebop, Latin, and modern jazz—perfect for a summer night under the stars.

The concert is free and begins at 7 p.m. Bring your picnic blanket and get ready to groove.