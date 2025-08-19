Fredericksburg Invites Residents to Help Choose City’s First Original Voting Stickers

Fredericksburg voters will soon have a say in more than just who’s on the ballot — they’ll also help decide what their “I Voted” stickers look like for years to come.

The Fredericksburg Arts Commission announced a community vote on new sticker designs, open through August 25 at 4:30 p.m. Residents can view and cast their votes online for their favorite designs, with the winning versions to debut at the start of early voting on September 19, 2025.

For decades, Fredericksburg has used stock stickers ordered from a catalogue and stamped with the city’s name. According to General Registrar Jessica Atkinson, longtime election officers don’t recall the city ever using an originally designed sticker.

“The idea had been marinating for a while,” Atkinson said. “With local elections this year, it seemed like the right time.”

The contest drew 26 submissions, with artists asked to create designs that reflect the “spirit and character of Fredericksburg.” Once the votes are tallied, an officer of election who is also a local artist will help finalize the winning design by placing the required voting phrase on the sticker.

Atkinson emphasized that the new design isn’t just for 2025. “The winning design will be used for many election cycles by producing a timeless sticker that reflects Fredericksburg for years to come,” she said.

The city is still considering suggestions for a local printer to produce the stickers. Whichever business is selected will become Fredericksburg’s official voting sticker printer.

Following Prince William’s Example

Fredericksburg’s effort follows a similar contest in Prince William County last year. There, the Office of Elections invited the community to submit designs for its first “I Voted” sticker contest. The competition, held in early 2024, drew wide participation and concluded with five winning designs selected through a ranked-choice vote by about 700 of the county’s election officers.

Prince William’s winning designs — created by artists Therese Thomas, Erika Lozano, Latecia Abbington, Chris Moore, and Colgan High School student Sonja Mueller — highlight local attractions, history, and community life. Each design will be used over the next four years, with the first-place sticker featuring the National Museum of the Marine Corps. A special “Future Voter” design will also be handed out to younger residents.

Prince William Director of Elections Eric Olsen said at the time that the variety of designs was fitting: “The winning designs illustrate that [Prince William County] is not one singular thing but a community rich in attractions, history, people, and landmarks.”

Residents can view the designs and vote at: https://forms.gle/Swz9Wk7WxPVEaTwCA.