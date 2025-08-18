Lockdown Lifted at Two Stafford Schools After Suspicious Person Report

STAFFORD, Va. – Two Stafford schools were briefly placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after a report of a suspicious person on Parkway Boulevard.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area and secured both Park Ridge Elementary School and North Stafford High School, which together serve nearly 3,000 students, “out of an abundance of caution.” Park Ridge Elementary enrolls about 910 students, while North Stafford High School has about 1,995 students.

Deputies searched the area but did not locate anyone matching the report. The Sheriff’s Office announced at 2 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted for both schools.

“Thank you all for your patience,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in an update.