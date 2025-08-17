Run the Runway! Go for Bo 5K Returns to Stafford Airport with a Mission

STAFFORD, Va. – Stafford County gave us the nudge: “Get in a good run (or walk—we don’t judge)”—and they’re right. It’s time to sign up for the next race in the 2025 Stafford Race Series: the Go for Bo 5K and One Mile Fun Run on Saturday, September 13 at Stafford Regional Airport.

Hosted by Ebenezer Church, this sunset race isn’t just scenic—it’s a fundraiser that’s been making a difference for families in Bo, Sierra Leone. Over the last decade, locals have raised more than $250,000 to support hospitals, schools, and nutrition programs through Helping Children Worldwide.

This year’s course is brand-new and USATF certified—and yes, it takes you right down the airport runway.

🎽 Register by August 23 at goforbo.org to guarantee a race shirt.

💰 Top male and female runners can win up to $250 in cash!

📍 Packet pick-up is September 11–13 in Fredericksburg and Stafford.

📍 The race takes place at Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.

Here’s the full press release:

Race Website

Additional race information can be found at http://goforbo.org. Description

Join us for a fast, flat course at the Stafford Regional Airport for a beautiful sunset run! Go for Bo Race grew from the idea of having a fun, healthy, and challenging community event to support the children and families of Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. The Republic of Sierra Leone is a country in West Africa, and Bo is a town of approximately 500,000 located in the Southern Province. Sierra Leone is known for mining and exporting diamonds, but it struggles to manage exploitation and export in the diamond trade. Most of its citizens live in extreme poverty. These factors have contributed to a situation in which child trafficking and public health are major problems. That’s where we come in. For more than a decade, Ebenezer Church has been proud to partner with Helping Children Worldwide. Through its programs, the Child Reintegration Centre and Mercy Hospital, they provide critical services to families in Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. Through our partnership, the people of Ebenezer Church have donated more than $250,000 to help build the hospital’s surgical wing, purchase an ambulance, and care for the children of Bo. This year, the relationship is expanding to support HCW’s education, family stability, maternal health, and childhood nutrition initiatives in Sierra Leone. Register by 8/23/25 to guarantee your race t-shirt! 2025 Stafford Race Series

Race with us throughout 2025 and make this year your strongest year yet! We have 4 great in-person races that’ll keep you moving all year long, so grab your family and friends and get registered! Those who complete all 4 races in the series will receive their finisher swag after the Frosty 5K. BACK AGAIN – $1000 in Cash Prizes for our top runners!

First Place Male and Female – $250 Cash Prize

Second Place Male and Female – $150 Cash Prize

Third Place Male and Female – $100 Cash Prize 2025 Stafford Race Series Dates

April 5, 2025 – Spring Fever 5K

September 13, 2025 – Go for Bo 5K

October 25, 2025 – Halloween 5K

December 13, 2025 – Frosty 5K Packet Pick Up

Thursday, September 11 from 4-7pm at Fleet Feet Fredericksburg, 193 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Friday, September 12 from 4-7pm at Ebenezer UMC, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Stafford, VA 22554

Saturday, September 13 from 5-6pm at Stafford Regional Airport Place

Stafford Regional Airport

95 Aviation Way

Fredericksburg, VA US 22406 This is going to be one of the FASTEST 5K Courses around! Don’t miss out on running this brand-new USATF Certified Course on the runway and taxiway at Stafford Regional Airport!

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