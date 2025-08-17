Murder Case Ends in 20-Year Prison Sentence

MANASSAS, Va. – Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office just told Potomac Local News they’ve secured a conviction in a deadly 2024 shooting on Stream Walk Lane, near Route 234 and Interstate 66, near Manassas. Zahir Abdul-Rahman Mujahid, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Horace Roy Johnson III and has been sentenced to 40 years in prison—with more than 19 years suspended.

The shooting happened the night of November 23, 2024, near Balls Ford Road. Police found Johnson dead at the scene, along with shell casings and a pair of red glasses known to belong to Mujahid. Investigators say Mujahid shot Johnson multiple times after a fight broke out.

After a guilty plea in March, a Prince William County judge handed down the sentence this week. Mujahid will serve just over 20 years, followed by 25 years of supervised probation.

Here’s the full press release:

Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the successful prosecution of Zahir Abdul-Rahman Mujahid arising from a shooting that occurred on the evening of November 23, 2024, in the area of Stream Walk Lane in Manassas. On March 27, 2025, Mr. Mujahid, thirty-nine years old, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Second Degree Murder of Horace Roy Johnson III. On August 14, 2025, he was sentenced by the Honorable Carroll A. Weimer to serve forty years in prison, with nineteen years and four months suspended. Upon release, he will be placed on supervised probation for a period of twenty-five years. On November 23, 2024, Prince William County Police responded to the area of Stream Walk Lane near Balls Ford Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, Officers observed an adult male gunshot victim, several spent shell casings consistent with pistol caliber ammunition near the body, and a pair of very distinctive red glasses on the ground known to be worn by Zahir Abdul-Rahman Mujahid. Through extensive canvassing and investigation, it was learned that there had been a physical altercation between multiple individuals, including Mujahid. After the altercation ended, Mujahid drew a firearm from his waistband and shot the victim, later identified as Horace Roy Johnson III, multiple times. Detectives quickly obtained arrest warrants and subsequent interviews of multiple individuals further implicated the Defendant. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Brandler with the assistance of Christy Reynolds and Arturo Guzman from the Victim Witness Assistance Program. Detective Kevin Vasquez of the Prince William County Police Department Violent Crimes Unit was the case agent. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney would like to commend the Department for their thorough investigation which resulted in an expeditious and just outcome. Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney, offered the following comment about this case: “We are incredibly grateful for the hard work of the Detective and Police Officers involved in this investigation and for the cooperation of good people that helped us to secure a conviction in this case. Justice is only possible when people are willing to come forward and speak the truth. The victim of this senseless murder, known as “Mann” to his family and friends, will be missed terribly by those who loved him.”

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