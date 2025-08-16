Loud Booms Expected from Quantico Training Through End of August

QUANTICO, Va. – If you hear loud explosions or feel the ground rumble over the next two weeks, you’re not imagining things. The folks at Marine Corps Base Quantico just told Potomac Local News about a series of upcoming live-fire training sessions—including some that run overnight and involve explosive demolitions.

Here’s the scoop: Training continues through Friday, August 29. Expect everything from small-arms fire to rocket launches, robot maneuvers, and live explosive demonstrations. Some exercises will run late into the evening, especially on August 18 and 19, and there’s a major multi-day session from August 20 to 21.

Training sounds can be deafening during overcast weather, so don’t be surprised if things seem extra boomy. And while these drills are a regular part of Quantico’s operations, they can catch folks off guard—especially new residents or families with pets.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown straight from the base:

Here’s the full press release:

🇺🇸 MCBQ Training Advisory August 18, 8:00 a.m. – Midnight

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag) August 19, 8:00 a.m. – Midnight

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag) Multi-Day Training Event

From: August 20, 7:00 a.m.

To: August 21, 6:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag), Missiles, Rockets and Small Arms August 22, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag) August 23, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire Robot Maneuver, 7.62/5.56 and below August 24, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire Robot Maneuver, 7.62/5.56 and below August 25, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire Robot Maneuver, 7.62/5.56 and below August 26, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Non-Frag), Bangalores, Claymores, Breaching Operations, Robot Maneuver, 7.62/5.56 and below August 27, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 30Lbs and Below (Non-Frag) August 28, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 10Lbs and Below (Non-Frag) August 29, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Non-Frag) For rare updates to the range training schedule that would impact the surrounding areas during the week, please follow us on facebook.com/marinecorpsbasequantico Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions. As a regional facility, MCBQ is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations. The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions, time of day and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers. Because training on Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations. Although we strive to provide accurate daily live-fire operations, please know schedules/live-fire activities can change due to operational conditions. If you would like to learn more, or comment on the impact of training, please visit quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories

For additional information about MCBQ, please visit quantico.marines.mil

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/