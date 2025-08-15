Free Pet Adoptions Coming to Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Looking to add a furry friend to your family? The folks at Prince William County Animal Services just told Potomac Local News they’re teaming up with the Prince William SPCA to host a free pet adoption event August 22–24 at the Animal Services Center on Bristow Road.

It’s all part of the national Clear The Shelters campaign, which has helped find homes for nearly 1.2 million pets since 2015. Locally, this annual event has already connected hundreds of animals with new families—and this year could be the biggest yet.

Adoption fees will be completely waived during the event, and every adopted pet will be microchipped, thanks to the SPCA’s “Friends of the Shelter” program. Just note: if the pet you choose hasn’t been spayed or neutered yet, there may still be a fee for that.

The adoption event runs Friday (Aug. 22, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.), Saturday (Aug. 23, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.), and Sunday (Aug. 24, 12–4 p.m.) at the Prince William County Animal Services Center, 14807 Bristow Road in Manassas. Available pets can be previewed online here.

Here’s the full press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Debra Haight, Prince William County Animal Services, [email protected]

Prince William SPCA’s PR Coordinator, [email protected]

DATE: August 8, 2025

Nationwide Clear the Shelter Initiative Has Led to Nearly 1.2 Mil Adoptions

Local partnership helps increase adoptions August 22-24

August 6, Manassas, VA – Prince William County Animal Services Center has joined up with the Prince William SPCA for the Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign August 22-24. As part of the nationwide initiative, the local event promotes pet adoption and brings awareness to companion animal welfare. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters campaign has helped nearly 1.2 million pets find new homes and has raised more than $5 million for participating shelters and rescues. Locally, the event has been celebrated for over a decade by the Services Center and Prince Willam SPCA, resulting in hundreds of adoptions.

The event will be held Friday, August 22 (11 a.m.–5 p.m.), Saturday, August 23 (10 a.m.–4 p.m.) and Sunday, August 24 (12–4 p.m.). Available pets can be viewed here: https://www.petfinder.com/pet-search?shelterid=VA331 The event is taking place at the Prince William County Animal Services Center, 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas, VA 20112. Adoption fees will be waived throughout the weekend. Pets will also receive microchips through the Prince William SPCA’s “Friends of the Shelter” program, which microchips every pet adopted from the Center. Spay/neuter fees for unaltered animals are not included in the campaign.

“We are honored to partner with Prince William SPCA to facilitate this extraordinary event,” said Anthony Cleveland, Division Chief of the Prince William County Animal Services Bureau. “By sponsoring adoption fees, we hope to eliminate barriers for families eager to open their hearts and homes. While adoption fees are only one small part of pet ownership, this initiative not only supports our mission but fosters a community spirit of compassion and generosity.”

“We’re excited to once again bring this campaign to the Prince William County community through our longstanding partnership with the Animal Services Center. Bringing awareness to the importance of pet adoptions encourages everyone to consider a shelter animal before buying from a breeder, pet store, or online post,” says Melissa Korzuch, President, Prince William SPCA. She continues, “The end of summer is often a perfect time to adopt. Vacations are over, kids are heading back to school, and empty nesters are looking for a perfect companion to enjoy the fall season. Plus, the Center is filled to the brim with so many amazing animals looking for their forever homes. There is a perfect pet for everyone! We hope the community comes out and supports the campaign and helps Clear the Shelter.”

Can’t adopt? You can support the effort by making a donation to the Prince William SPCA’s “Friends of the Shelter” program, which provides more than $70,000 in funding for the Center every year. The program helps improve the lives of local shelter animals by providing much needed items like microchips, veterinary equipment, rabies vaccines, and supplies as well as sponsorship of adoption fees to alleviate overcrowding and lower euthanasia rates. Donations can be made on their website pwspca.org/donate/ or through Venmo @pwspca.

About the Prince William County Animal Services Center

The Animal Services Bureau provides shelter and care for homeless animals in Prince William County and works to reunite lost pets with their families, promote responsible pet ownership, and support humane animal care across the region. More information can be found at www.pwcva.gov/department/animal-services/.

About the Prince William SPCA

The Prince William SPCA was established in 2004 to benefit the animals of the greater Prince William County, Virginia, area. The all-volunteer organization is dedicated to inspiring a community that fosters kindness, respect, and compassion for all animals and for all companion animals to live healthy and happy lives in their forever homes. The cornerstone of the organization is our “Friends of the Shelter Program,” which raises awareness and financial support for the neediest of animals in our communities—shelter animals. Other programs focus on humane education, spay/neuter awareness, wildlife safety, and cruelty prevention. Donations are tax-deductible and may be mailed to: PWSPCA, PO Box 6631, Woodbridge, VA 22195, or made online at pwspca.org/donate/. More information can be found at www.pwspca.org.

About Clear The Shelters

NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters™ is an annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign held each August. As part of the initiative, NBC- and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations partner with animal shelters and rescues in communities across the U.S. to promote pet adoption and raise funds for participating shelters. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has led to nearly 1.2 million pet adoptions and raised more than $5 million.