Prince William County Fair Draws Crowds for Annual Summer Tradition

Ryan Davis of Stafford shows his daughters around the poultry barn. [Photo: Alan Gloss] PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Touted as Virginia’s largest fair, the 76th Annual Prince William County Fair is in full swing through August 16.
The fair hosts carnival rides, animal shows, arts and craft vendors, and grandstand events such as a demolition derby, quad racing, and monster trucks. Adult admission is $25, and children are $15.
Admission includes parking, grandstand and midway shows, interactive animal exhibits, and home-arts demonstrations, but does not include midway rides—those require separate wristbands or individual ride tickets. More information is available online.
Potomac Local toured the Fair on Saturday, and these are the things we saw.
Little Sebastian talks to his grandmother, Lawrie Walton of Haymarket, about the Ayam Cemani breed of chickens known for their all black appearance. The coloring not only includes feathers and skin, but also muscles and bones. The chickens on display in the Poultry Barn are native to Indonesia. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Scarlet Agerawal (center) of Rosslyn shows her niece Nayasha and Nayasha’s parents a Milking Shorthorn cow. Nyasha and her parents are visiting from India, and it’s their first time at the Fair. Shorthorns are preferred for their long milk production life. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Naomi Farmer (center) from VA Beach based Cross Mountain Cattle Farm shows 4H students how to trim hair from the eyes of “Little Bee” a taurine beef cow. [Photo: Alan Gloss] Fauquier County native Emily Cook hoses down her prized Angus cow “Peanut M&M before her 4H Agriculture competition. Cook was crowned Ms. Congeniality for the fourth year in a row at the Fauquier County Fair in July. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Mickey W. Veszrtroczi of Manassas participates in a cornhole game with her boyfriend Steve Mullinax. Mullinax lost the game but won by choosing fair as a date option. [Mickey W. Veszrtroczi of Manassas participates in a cornhole game with her boyfriend Steve Mullinax. Mullinax lost the game but won by choosing fair as a date option [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Marcus Gardner, the Kitchen Manager of East Coast Wings on Liberia Ave in Manassas removes a Chicken Finger order from the on-site fryer. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Samantha Wood and her Father Alan take a break in the shade to eat Elote Street Corn and Fries. Both of Green County, Samantha says going to the Fair is a family tradition. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Elijah McGee of Winchester gets a $20 massive cup of lemonade as his girlfriend Jenna Hillyard of Manassas looks on. They took the lemonade to the grandstand to watch the tractor pull. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Niyah Fields, of Bitberg, Germany. tries her hand at a ball toss game as her friend Kaylee Desotell looks on. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
James Dillon of Fredericksburg hangs on to an electric bull. Dillon, going into the 2nd grade, says that he plans to be a professional bull rider when he grows up. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Kenneth Baugher of Dyke VA prepares “Rippin Red” his 1975 International Harvester 1466 for the Tractor Pull. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Hunter Shifflett uses his tractor called “the family hooker” to pull a sled down the track. Shifflett’s run ended halfway when an axle snapped on his International Harvester. A wrecker had to be used to get the tractor off the track. [Photo: Alan Gloss]