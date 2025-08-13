Prince William County Fair Draws Crowds for Annual Summer Tradition

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Touted as Virginia’s largest fair, the 76th Annual Prince William County Fair is in full swing through August 16.

The fair hosts carnival rides, animal shows, arts and craft vendors, and grandstand events such as a demolition derby, quad racing, and monster trucks. Adult admission is $25, and children are $15.

Admission includes parking, grandstand and midway shows, interactive animal exhibits, and home-arts demonstrations, but does not include midway rides—those require separate wristbands or individual ride tickets. More information is available online.

Potomac Local toured the Fair on Saturday, and these are the things we saw.