Manassas School Year Kicks Off with New Programs, Safety Focus, and Community Spirit

MANASSAS, Va. – The 2025–26 school year in Manassas opened Tuesday with excitement, new initiatives, and a shared focus on student safety and family engagement.

Several School Board members greeted students at bus stops and school entrances, marking the first day with messages of teamwork and optimism. “Today was more than just the start of a new school calendar, it’s the start of new possibilities,” said Board Chair Suzanne Seaberg. “Let’s make this year one of great learning, great connections, and great memories.”

Board member Sara Brescia highlighted the Special Education Advisory Committee’s annual report, which noted both successes and areas for improvement. The division’s new Steps Program—a series of eight workshops for families—will launch Sept. 10 with a dinner at 6:30 p.m. and programming at 7 p.m. Topics will include navigating the special education process and understanding common terms. A spring SibShops event will also support siblings of children with special needs.

Safety and attendance were key points for Vice Chair Lisa Stevens, who recently attended the Virginia School Safety Executive Forum. Osbourn High School will issue planners to all students, add a “PNR” (present but not returned) attendance code, and expand access to its attendance liaisons, who will host after-hours sessions the first day of each month. The school also offers a food pantry and connects families with rent, utility, and health services.

Community engagement was also in the spotlight. Brescia and fellow board member Dayna-Marie Miles co-hosted the “Get the Scoop” ice cream event near Stonewall Park pool, where residents shared ideas—including interest in a student snowboarding club. Miles praised the district’s August 1 convocation, where staff were encouraged to “Rise Up”—a theme standing for Ruthless, Intentional, Student-Centered, and Empowered.

Board members also thanked custodial and maintenance staff, the Manassas Education Foundation for scholarships and grants, and the Immigration and Refuge Advisory Committee for its resource recommendations. As Seaberg put it, the new year offers “a chance to discover, grow, and dream big” for students, staff, and families alike.

Neighboring Prince William County and Manassas Park City Public Schools reopen Monday, August 18.