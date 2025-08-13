A 13-year-old boy was the victim of indecent exposure on Monday morning while walking on the track at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge with his mother. According to Prince William County Police, the boy had briefly separated from his mom when he encountered an unknown man who exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures. The man fled toward a wooded area and was not found despite a police search.

School workers also reported a similar incident involving the same suspect on July 30, though it was not reported at the time. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, about 5’7” with a thin build and medium-length shaggy black hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Prince William County Public Schools will resume classes on Monday, August 18, 2025, following summer break.

Here’s the full press release:

Indecent Exposure – On August 12 at 9:26AM, officers responded to Rippon Middle School located at 15101 Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 13-year-old male juvenile, and his mother were on the track at the school when the victim separated from his mother and encountered an unknown man. During the encounter, the victim observed the man expose himself and make inappropriate gestures towards him. No physical contact occurred. The victim immediately told his mother of the encounter who contacted police. The man was last seen leaving the school property toward a wooded area. Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located. While speaking to workers on site, a similar incident involving the same suspect was learned of that reportedly occurred on July 30. The incident was not reported to police at the time of the occurrence.

Suspect Description:

Hispanic male, mid-20s, approximately 5’7”, 160lbs with a thin build and black, medium length shaggy hair

Last seen wearing dark-colored clothing including a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and shoes

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