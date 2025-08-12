Robbery at Potomac Mills Tops Prince William Police Blotter

Police said two men stole shoes from the New Balance store at Potomac Mills after a struggle with employees on Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspects were spotted concealing merchandise just after noon on August 11. When confronted, they fought with staff and ran from the mall with a pair of shoes. No one was hurt. The suspects are described as Black men — one wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark shorts, the other in a blue-and-white tank top and gray shorts. A police K-9 search did not locate them.

Other recent incidents in Woodbridge include:

Here’s the full press release:

Strong-Arm Robbery – On Monday, August 11 at 12:19PM, officers responded to the New Balance store located in Potomac Mills at 2700 Potomac Mills Cir in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shoplifting. The investigation revealed two men were observed concealing merchandise. When confronted by store employees, a struggle ensued before both suspects took a pair of shoes from the business. No injuries were reported. The suspects were last seen running from the mall property on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The suspects were described as black males, one wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark colored shorts while the other wore a blue & white tank top and gray shorts.

Abduction [Domestic] – On Sunday, August 10 at 2:02PM, officers responded to the Woodwind Villa Apartments located in the 14500 block of Piccolo Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 32-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and forced her into the apartment where she was then assaulted. Minor injuries were reported. The parties separated and the accused left the area prior to officers arriving at the residence. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Kajuan Achante Demar MORRIS, who was later arrested on Monday, August 11.

Arrested August 11: Kajuan Achante Demar MORRIS, 26, of no fixed address

Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On Monday, August 11 at 6:07PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13900 block of Lancaster Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to serve court paperwork on the accused who resided at the home. During the encounter, the accused became noncompliant and resistant to the officers. At one point while in custody, the accused kicked an officer and spat on several other officers. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Justin Antonio ESPINOZA, was arrested.

Arrested on August 11: [No photo available]

Justin Antonio ESPINOZA, 35, of 13901 Lancaster Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with 4 counts of assault & battery on a LEO

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Residential Burglary – On Monday, August 11 at 2:34AM, officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 1400 block of Oriskany Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, forcibly entered an apartment in the complex before being confronted by the residents. The accused then left the apartment and went to an upper floor where he attempted to enter a second residence. The accused was then confronted by a resident of that apartment and was able to jump from an upper balcony and run away. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken. Officers checked the area and were unable to initially locate the accused. Later that morning, at approximately 6:09AM, officers responded to a suspicious person call on nearby Constellation Pl where the accused was located and detained without further incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jose Eli ORELLANA DUBON, was arrested.

Arrested on August 11: Jose Eli ORELLANA DUBON, 31, of 2220 W. Longview Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with burglary and attempted burglary

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond