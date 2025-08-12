InsideNoVa: Democrat Elizabeth Guzman holds a comfortable fundraising lead over incumbent Republican Ian Lovejoy in the closely-watched House of Delegates 22nd District race. As of the latest filings, which cover through the end of June, Guzman had raised nearly $403,000 to Lovejoy’s $251,000. — More from InsideNoVa.
Guzman Outraises Lovejoy In Closely-Watched Prince William House Race
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!