Stafford Sheriff Launches Retail Crime Task Force—But Offers No Data to Support It

STAFFORD, Va. – Stafford County officials have launched a new task force aimed at curbing retail theft and organized retail crime, but the Sheriff’s Office says it has no records or data to show whether such crimes are on the rise locally.

The joint initiative, announced last week by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, is designed to target both everyday shoplifting and more complex theft operations. According to the announcement, the task force will focus on identifying suspects, sharing intelligence, and streamlining prosecution.

The effort aligns with statewide action by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is seeking re-election in November, and has made retail crime a priority. Locally, officials say the task force will also work with businesses to improve theft prevention and communication.

Potomac Local News filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Sheriff’s Office, asking for any data or statistics that might support the claim that retail theft has increased in Stafford County. The response from the Administrative Services Office: “This office has no records responsive to your request.”

While official statistics are unavailable, anecdotal signs point to growing concern among local retailers. In July 2024, Potomac Local published an article documenting locked merchandise at two Walmart stores—217 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford and 11 Village Parkway in South Stafford. Items such as car batteries, cosmetics, and makeup were secured behind glass or under lock and key, suggesting stores had taken additional precautions to prevent theft.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND STAFFORD COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY ANNOUNCES JOINT TASK FORCE TO COMBAT RETAIL THEFT AND ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME Stafford, VA – In response to the rise of retail theft and organized retail crime in our region and across the Commonwealth, the Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has partnered with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to launch a dedicated Joint Task Force focused on combatting these increasingly complex and coordinated criminal activities. Retail theft is no longer limited to isolated shoplifting incidents. It now includes highly organized groups that target stores systematically, often crossing jurisdictional lines and causing significant losses to businesses and consumers alike. These crimes undermine public safety, harm local economies, and drain valuable law enforcement and court resources. Recognizing the seriousness of this issue, the Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office committed prosecutorial resources to work side-by-side with investigators from the Sheriff’s Office. The newly formed task force will coordinate efforts to identify offenders, share intelligence, strengthen charging strategies, and pursue swift and effective prosecution of those engaged in both individual and organized retail crime.

This initiative aligns with the increased focus on organized retail crime by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who has made efforts to address retail theft at a state-wide level. The task force will also work with local retailers to promote prevention strategies, improve reporting mechanisms, and build collaborative relationships with loss prevention personnel and store management. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office remain committed to using every available tool to protect our community, support our business partners, and maintain the safety and economic integrity of Stafford County.

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