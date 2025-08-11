Prince William’s Award-Winning Elections Open House Returns August 15

MANASSAS, Va. – The Prince William County Office of Elections will open its doors to the public for its 2nd Annual Open House on Friday, August 15, 2025, offering residents a behind-the-scenes look at how local elections are run.

Tours will take place at the main office, 9250 Lee Avenue in Manassas, starting at 9 a.m., with the final tour beginning at 2:45 p.m. The event is free and open to all, but registration is required in advance. Visitors can learn more at pwcvotes.org/openhouse and reserve a tour slot at bit.ly/46E3d1c.

Guests will be guided through the elections office to see how ballots are processed, view voting equipment, and meet the staff who help make elections run smoothly.

The inaugural Open House in 2024 drew strong attendance and extensive media coverage. Earlier this year, the event was honored by the Virginia Association of Counties as one of 57 winners in its 2025 Achievement Awards.

Organizers say it’s a chance to learn how elections work in Prince William County and to meet the people who make it happen.