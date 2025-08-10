Shooting in Woodbridge Leaves Man Hurt; Police Still in Area

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, just behind Marumsco Plaza. Officers found an adult man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Residents should expect a continued police presence in the area while detectives work the case. No suspect information has been released.
Here’s the full press release:
INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge
PWCPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Bayside Ave in Woodbridge. An adult male was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Residents can expect a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
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