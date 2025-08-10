Obituary: Michael LeCount Jackson (1944-2025)

Michael LeCount Jackson (Age 81)

Michael LeCount Jackson peacefully entered his heavenly home on July 26, 2025, at the age of 81. Born on July 8, 1944, to the late Thomas L. Jackson and Maxine J. Smith, Michael was raised in Washington, D.C., where he began his education and built the foundation of a life marked by quiet strength, service and enduring love for his family.

He was a graduate of Chamberlain Vocational High School, where he earned a degree in Advertising Art. In January 1964, Michael answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Navy, where he served with honor until receiving his honorable discharge.

Michael was deeply loved by his family and will be remembered for his quiet strength, kindness and unrivaled sweet tooth. He is survived by his devoted sisters, Sylvia Morgan (Frankie) of Suffolk, Virginia, and Cynthia Murray of North Carolina, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and lifelong friends.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the many caretakers who surrounded Michael with kindness and compassion in his later years—many of whom became like family to him.

Michael’s life was a testament to resilience and unconditional love. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Submitted by N/A