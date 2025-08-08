Tourism Spending in Virginia Hits Record $35 Billion; Prince William Sees More Out-of-State Visitors

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Virginia welcomed more visitors and more tourism dollars in 2024 than ever before, generating a record $35.1 billion in spending, Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Tourism Corporation announced this week. That’s up 5.4% from $33.3 billion in 2023 and marked the first time overnight visitation surpassed pre-pandemic levels. More than one million additional overnight visitors came to the Commonwealth in 2024 — a total of 44.7 million people.

Statewide, travelers spent an average of $96 million per day, up from $91 million the year before. Tourism supported more than 229,000 jobs in 2024, nearly 5,000 more than in 2023, and generated $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. Officials say that amounts to $990 in annual savings for each Virginia household.

“Those visitors traveled from farther away, stayed longer, and spent more, generating a record $35.1 billion in direct spending,” Youngkin said in a statement. “This unprecedented level of economic activity not only supports hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs and strengthens local businesses, but it also generates crucial state and local tax revenues that help ease the tax burden for Virginia families.”

Prince William County’s Economic Development and Tourism Director Christina Winn said the county is also seeing positive trends, including a 5.3% year-over-year increase in out-of-state visitors so far in 2025. Washington, D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia account for 13% of those visitors. Hotel occupancy remains steady, the average daily rate is 2% higher than last year, and stays are slightly longer — averaging 2.5 days compared to 2.3 days in 2024. The average value of a hotel stay has climbed from $284 to $309.

Winn said the county is building on this momentum through data-driven marketing and new planning efforts. In the next fiscal year, Prince William plans to complete a 10-year Tourism Master Plan, develop an agritourism and agribusiness strategy, and conduct a maritime study to grow recreation and business opportunities along its waterways.

“Prince William County and Northern Virginia play a significant role in bringing domestic and international visitors to the Commonwealth,” Winn said. “Through partnerships, strategic planning, and data-driven marketing decisions, Prince William County can make our mark on the growing Virginia tourism landscape.”

Potomac Local contacted all jurisdictions in its coverage area from Prince William County to Fredericksburg for comment. Prince William County was the only locality to respond by the deadline.