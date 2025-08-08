Roadwork Watch: Major Lane Closures Coming This Week in Fredericksburg, Stafford & Spotsy

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The folks at VDOT just gave Potomac Local News the heads-up: expect plenty of overnight lane closures and daytime work zones in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, and the City of Fredericksburg from Sunday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 16.

On I-95, crews will be milling and paving northbound between Thornburg (Exit 118) and Spotsylvania (Exit 126) and southbound between Courthouse Road (Exit 140) and Centreport Parkway (Exit 136). Police will direct traffic during the mobile paving operations.

In Fredericksburg, watch for overnight lane closures on Route 1 Southbound between Wellford Street and Fall Hill Avenue, plus daytime right-turn lane work at Fall Hill Avenue. These are part of long-term intersection improvement projects expected to wrap up by 2026.

Spotsylvania drivers will see a long list of lane closures along Route 1, Route 3 (Plank Road), and neighborhood roads like Harrison Road, Old Plank Road, and Gordon Road. Some are for pavement marking and sealing, others for utility work or road widening projects. Work continues on major efforts like the I-95 Exit 126 improvements and the Mudd Tavern Road widening.

Stafford County will have crews out on Route 3, Route 17, and Route 218 for fiber installs, median upgrades, and water/sewer work, plus paving and marking in neighborhoods like Greenspring Drive and Salisbury Drive.

Bottom line: if you’re traveling in our area this week—especially at night—plan for extra time, watch for flaggers, and check 511Virginia.org before you head out.

Here’s the full press release:

VDOT FREDERICKSBURG DISTRICT WEEKLY TRAVEL ALERT Aug. 10 – 16, 2025 Scheduled lane closures for road work in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas, weather permitting. For updated information, check 511Virginia Interstate 95 Northbound Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures between mile markers 121-126 for milling and paving mobile operation with police directing traffic. Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures between mile markers 140- 142 and 146-148 for paving operation. Interstate 95 Southbound Exit 140 (Courthound Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures at mile marker 139 for milling and paving operation with police directing traffic. City of Fredericksburg Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Wellford Street and Fall Hill Avenue. Construction for intersection improvement project. Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Right turn lane closure at the Route 1 intersection. Construction for intersection improvement project. Spotsylvania County Route 1

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between the Ni River bridge and Filter Lane for pavement marking work. Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Southpoint Parkway and Market Street for construction. Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent right lane closure between Spotsylvania Parkway and Massaponax Church Road. Fiber install under permit. Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound and northbound between Roxbury Mill Road and the entrance to Food Lion for pavement sealing. Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Right lane closure between Route 606 (Massaponax Church Road) and Route 607 (Guinea Station Road) for gas main installation under permit. Route 2 (Tidewater Trail)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 2 between Benchmark Road and Pierson Drive. Installation of water main under permit. Route 3 (Plank Road) Westbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures for pavement marking work between Elys Ford Road and Wilderness Road. Route 3 (Plank Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at Chancellor Center/Salem Church Crossing Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on Mudd Taven Road eastbound and westbound between Route 1 and I-95 for pavement sealing. Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures between Lewis Thornburg Road and Pullen Drive to install a roundabout under permit. Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging operation between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road for road widening project. Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging operation between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road for traffic shift for road widening project. Route 620 (Spotswood Furnace Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Alternating lane closures for pavement marking work between River Road and Mills Road as part of a full-depth pavement rehabilitation project. Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road for road widening project. Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for signal work at Route 674 (Chancellor Road). Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent right lane closure between Courthouse Road and Route 1. Fiber install under permit. Route 1196 (Stansbury Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic near Harrison Road intersection for road widening project. Route 1741 (East and West River Bend Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Pavement marking. Route 2162 (Cedar Hill Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Pavement marking. Route 2175 (Aurora Lane)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Pavement marking. Route 2176 (Horizon View Court)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Pavement marking. Eagle Drive

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking work between Route 17 and Lee Hill School Drive. One-way, alternating traffic. Lee Hill School Drive

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking work between Germanna Point Drive and Old Dominion Parkway then Old Dominion Parkway and Eagle Drive. One-way, alternating traffic. Old Dominion Parkway

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking work between Route 17 and Lee Hill School Drive. One-way, alternating traffic. Spotsylvania Parkway

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures between the Deep Creek Drive/Holley Oak Lane and New Berne Road/Yellow Birch Drive intersections. Installation of a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. Stafford County Route 3 (Kings Highway) Eastbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures between Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) and Leonard Road, also between Leonard Road and Forest Lane Road. Fiber installation under permit. Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent left lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road, also between Sanford Drive and Falls Run Drive for median improvements. Work under permit. Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent right lane closures on Route 17 between Hartwood Church Road and Fauquier County line. Fiber installation under permit. Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent right lane closures on southbound Route 17 between Village Parkway and Hartwood Church Road to install waterline and sewer line under permit. Route 218 (Butler Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closures between Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) and Route 1. Fiber installation under permit. Route 601 (Hollywood Farm Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking work between Caisson Road and Route 3 (Kings Highway). Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone. Route 2176 (Stableside Lane)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Application of pavement markings between Hollywood Farm Road and Gateway Drive. One-way, alternating traffic. Greenspring Drive

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between end of state maintenance and Route 684 (Mine Road). Salisbury Drive

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between Route 679 (Greenspring Drive) and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road). Additional projects in Fredericksburg, Stafford County, and Spotsylvania County are listed in the full release.

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