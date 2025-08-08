Man Shot on Bancroft Road in Spotsylvania; Shooter Still at Large

A man is recovering after being shot late Thursday night in Spotsylvania County.

Deputies were called to the 4500 block of Bancroft Road around 11:17 p.m. on August 7, 2025. They found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Deputies provided medical aid until rescue crews arrived, and the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooter’s identity remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities say the incident is not connected to a separate case earlier that day on Edenderry Drive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-928-5822, 1-540-582-5822, or submit tips online at p3tips.com or spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.

Here’s the full press release:

Shooting Investigation – Bancroft Road

On August 7, 2025, at approximately 11:17 p.m., the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4500 blk of Bancroft Road for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they discovered an adult male with a single gunshot wound. Deputies rendered medical aid until Spotsylvania Fire Rescue arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the shooter is unknown at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

This incident is not related to the incident, which occurred earlier in the day on Edenderry Drive.

Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.

Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822

Online: www.p3tips.com or www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org

P3tips App: from Android or Google store

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