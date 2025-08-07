Swing Into August with the Marine Big Band

QUANTICO, Va. – If you love jazz and big band music, mark your calendar for Thursday, August 7. That’s when “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Big Band brings its swing-era style to the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

This high-energy jazz ensemble performs the music of legends like Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and Count Basie. It’s part of the U.S. Marine Band, the oldest professional musical group in the country.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on the museum grounds. Come early to grab a good spot on the lawn.