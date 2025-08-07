Features

Swing Into August with the Marine Big Band

By Potomac Local News

QUANTICO, Va. – If you love jazz and big band music, mark your calendar for Thursday, August 7. That’s when “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Big Band brings its swing-era style to the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

This high-energy jazz ensemble performs the music of legends like Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and Count Basie. It’s part of the U.S. Marine Band, the oldest professional musical group in the country.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on the museum grounds. Come early to grab a good spot on the lawn.

The 2025 Summer Concert Series at the National Museum of the Marine Corps is hosted by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and celebrates 250 years of Marine Corps music, tradition, and patriotic pride. Concerts are free and open to the public, held on select Thursdays at 7 p.m. at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way.

Each show features one of the nation’s top military ensembles performing live on the museum lawn. Bring your chairs, blankets, and a sense of pride—it’s an experience the whole family can enjoy.

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